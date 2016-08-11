AMSTERDAM Aug 11 Dutch-based insurer Aegon NV on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings below estimates, citing heavier-than-expected claims at its large U.S. business.

Pre-tax underlying earnings came in at 435 million euros ($486 million), down from 505 million euros a year ago. Analysts polled by the company had put the figure at 481 million euros.

Aegon reported a net loss of 385 million euros, driven by the loss of 618 million euro it booked on the sale of its 9 billion pound annuity portfolio in Britain, in two transactions, to Rothesay Life and Legal & General earlier this year.

