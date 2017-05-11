(Adds share movement, analyst comment)
AMSTERDAM May 11 Aegon, the Dutch
insurer that does most of its business in the United States, on
Thursday reported first-quarter net income of 378 million euros
($411 million), helped by the performance of its investment
portfolio.
The earnings were stronger than analysts had forecast, but
concerns about the impact of Europe's new Solvency II regime for
insurers hit Aegon's shares, which were down more than 5
percent.
The company said its solvency ratio, a gauge of financial
strength, remained flat at 157 percent under Europe's new
Solvency II regime. This is designed to ensure the insurance
industry has enough capital to pay all claims even in difficult
business circumstances.
Aegon said it was forced to move an extra 100 million euros
to its Dutch life insurance subsidiary in order to bolster
solvency, money it normally would have sent "upstream" to the
group level.
That followed a proposal in April by the European Insurance
and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPOA) to gradually lower
the "Ultimate Forward Rate" at which insurers may discount
liabilities in the distant future. The net effect will be to
increase those liabilities, forcing insurers to hold more
capital against potential claims.
"Aegon is committed to further increasing the capital buffer
of its Dutch unit through decisive management actions, including
improving the risk profile, optimising the portfolio and
providing group capital support," Aegon said.
CEO Alex Wynaendts told reporters that shifting money to the
Dutch life business resulted in an increase in its solvency from
135 percent at year-end, but he would not be more specific.
ING analyst Albert Ploegh, who has a "hold" rating on
Aegon's shares, said the earnings were better than expected but
uncertainty over solvency was continuing to plague the company.
Insurers' ability to pay dividends are linked to solvency.
Aegon promised a more complete discussion of the Ultimate
Forward Rate impact in the second quarter.
Analysts polled by the company had forecast net income at
159 million euros, up from 143 million euros in the same period
a year earlier.
Fair value adjustments to Aegon's investment portfolio were
a negative 50 million euros, compared with a negative 358
million euros in the same period a year ago.
On an operational basis, the company said it had benefited
from higher interest rates in the United States, where it is
known for the Transamerica brand.
Underlying U.S. pretax income rose to 313 million euros from
283 million in the same period a year ago.
Aegon said "benefits from expense savings and higher fee
income as a result of favourable equity markets more than
offset" higher costs at its U.S. life insurance business, where
payouts were higher because more people died earlier than
expected.
($1 = 0.9204 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark
Potter)