EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
AMSTERDAM Nov 8 Dutch insurer Aegon said on Thursday its net profit rose to 374 million euros ($477 million)in the third quarter, beating market expectations, due in part to lower impairment charges.
"Although there are signs of gradually improving market conditions, there remains considerable uncertainty in the general economic environment," said Chief Executive Alex Wynaendts in a statement.
"Consequently, we believe it is prudent and necessary to maintain a sufficient financial buffer while at the same time adhering to our strict risk and pricing discipline." ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by David Holmes)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has