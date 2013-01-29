BRIEF-Group Lease updates on involvement of co in fraud in trading in shares of Wedge Holdings
* Reference to news regarding involvement of group lease public co lease co ltd in fraud in trading in shares of wedge holdings in japan
AMSTERDAM Jan 29 Dutch insurer Aegon said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy the Romanian life insurance and pension operations from Dutch peer Achmea, without disclosing financial details.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2013, pending regulatory approval, Aegon said in a statement. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)
* Reference to news regarding involvement of group lease public co lease co ltd in fraud in trading in shares of wedge holdings in japan
STOCKHOLM, June 2 Streaming music service Spotify could be floated within a year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday, after co-founder Martin Lorentzon told Swedish radio a listing was not in the pipeline.