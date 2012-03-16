LONDON, March 16 Dutch insurer Aegon
, which in 2010 suggested it might move outside the
European Union to escape strict new capital rules, on Friday
said it did not intend to relocate.
"We don't have plans to move - we don't have them now, and
we didn't have them at that time," a group spokesman said.
Aegon chief executive Alex Wynaendts told analysts in
September 2010 that the group's options for dealing with
Europe's so-called Solvency II capital regime included moving
overseas.
"One option is of course changing our business model, but I
don't think that is the only option we have. The reality is we
have other options and they include for example
redomiciliation," he said at the time.
Solvency II, scheduled to come into force in 2014, could
force insurers to hold extra capital against subsidiaries in
countries deemed to have less exacting rules, making them less
competitive against local rivals.
Prudential, Britain's biggest insurer, this week
said it might quit Europe because it feared Solvency II could
harm its U.S.-based Jackson National Life unit, which generated
a third of group operating profit last year.
Aegon is seen as potentially vulnerable as it made over 80
percent of its underlying pretax earnings in the United States
last year through its Transamerica unit, one of the biggest
insurers in the U.S.
Higher capital requirements for subsidiaries outside Europe
would be waived if EU regulators considered the rules in their
host countries to be as rigorous as Solvency II.
No decision has yet been taken on whether the U.S. capital
rules are equivalent.
European insurers with big U.S. operations, which also
include Axa, Allianz and ING, would
in any case be allowed to operate as normal for a transitional
period of at least five years from Solvency II's introduction.
The new capital regime is unlikely to trigger an exodus of
European insurers as the U.S. will probably be granted
equivalent status, analysts at ratings agency Fitch said on
Thursday.