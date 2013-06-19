AMSTERDAM, June 19 Dutch life insurer Aegon said on Wednesday it had to do more to achieve its return on equity target of 10 to 12 percent by 2015 because it was currently only expecting to achieve 8 to 10 percent.

"Management...affirms its ambition to achieve a return on equity of 10-12 percent and recognizes that additional actions are required to do so," Aegon said in a statement. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by David Cowell)