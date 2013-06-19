BRIEF-Cloudera Inc files for IPO up to $200 million of common stock
AMSTERDAM, June 19 Dutch life insurer Aegon said on Wednesday it had to do more to achieve its return on equity target of 10 to 12 percent by 2015 because it was currently only expecting to achieve 8 to 10 percent.
"Management...affirms its ambition to achieve a return on equity of 10-12 percent and recognizes that additional actions are required to do so," Aegon said in a statement. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by David Cowell)
NEW YORK, March 31 A Toronto investment firm that has spent 15 years suing Enron Corp's banks to recoup losses on bonds it bought shortly before the energy company went bankrupt may pursue a lawsuit seeking damages from three of those banks, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday.
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.