UPDATE 1-U.S., global financial leaders skirt trade frictions, tout collaboration
* Germany's Zypries says U.S. steel probe unwelcome (New throughout, adds German, British comments, Trump tax plans)
April 14 Aegon NV
* A foundation representing Dutch harbor workers and employers - reached an agreement on removing restrictions on the capital of the harbor workers' former pension fund optas
* In addition, over coming years Aegon will contribute up to EUR 20 million to help mitigate the effect of an announced reduction in the tax-free pension allowance in the Netherlands
* Upon the court granting this request, Aegon will make a payment of EUR 80 million to bpvh, as well as offer harbor workers more favorable pension conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Germany's Zypries says U.S. steel probe unwelcome (New throughout, adds German, British comments, Trump tax plans)
NEW YORK, April 21 Klaus Kleinfeld has resigned from Morgan Stanley's board, effective immediately, and will not stand for election at its annual meeting, the Wall Street bank said in a filing on Friday.