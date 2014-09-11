BRIEF-Palestine's Al Mashriq Insurance Q1 income falls
* Q1 gross premiums written $6 million versus $4.5 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oLT92r) Further company coverage: )
Sept 11 Aegon NV :
* Aegon shares plans in the event of Scotland voting for independence
* Want to reassure customers, whatever the outcome, Aegon will continue to work to protect its customers' interests and provide them with the financial products - CEO
* Aegon says contingency plan includes establishing a new registered life company in England to complement existing Scottish and English registered companies
* Aegon says policies for non-Scottish customers will continue to be in sterling and we will support any different currency for Scottish based customers
* Customers outside of Scotland will continue to be subject to the UK tax regime and will continue to be covered by current regulatory
* Aegon says any changes as a result of Scottish independence won't happen overnight and will continue to provide regular updates Further company coverage:
* Q1 gross premiums written $6 million versus $4.5 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oLT92r) Further company coverage: )
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.11 billion dirhams versus 1.02 billion dirhams year ago