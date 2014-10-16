Oct 16 Aegon NV :
* Aegon announces agreement to sell its Canadian life
insurance business
* Has reached an agreement with Wilton Re to sell its
Canadian operations for CAD 600 million(532.29 million US
dollar)
* Transaction is expected to result in a book loss of
approximately CAD 1.2 billion (eur 0.8 billion)
* Will earmark proceeds of this transaction to further
reduce outstanding debt through redemption of USD 500 million
4.625 pct senior bond, due December 2015
(1 US dollar = 1.1272 Canadian dollar)