BRIEF-China Fortune Land signs strategic agreement with Huawei Technologies
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
Nov 24 Aegon Nv
* To sell its stake in La Mondiale participations
* Reached an agreement to sell its 35 pct share in La Mondiale participations to La Mondiale for EUR 350 million
* Anticipated that transaction will close during Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says preliminary Q1 net profit down 52.2 percent y/y at 404.8 million yuan ($58.80 million)