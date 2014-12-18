Dec 18 Aegon NV :

* Aegon and La Banque Postale have entered into exclusive talks to form a strategic asset management partnership in France

* Aegon and La Banque Postale expect to conclude negotiations in Q1 of 2015

* Partnership will materialize through a 25 percent stake in La Banque Postale asset management held by Aegon Asset Management