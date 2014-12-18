BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 Aegon NV :
* Aegon and La Banque Postale have entered into exclusive talks to form a strategic asset management partnership in France
* Aegon and La Banque Postale expect to conclude negotiations in Q1 of 2015
* Partnership will materialize through a 25 percent stake in La Banque Postale asset management held by Aegon Asset Management
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR