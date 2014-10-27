(Adds details from newspaper report; banks, AENA not
immediately available to comment)
Madrid Oct 27 Spain's economy minister Luis de
Guindos said any issues over airport operator AENA's public
listing will be resolved in the next few days, after a newspaper
reported it could be delayed due to a potential change in the
operator's auditor.
The banks coordinating the AENA's stock market listing have
warned the planned $10 billion listing could be delayed if the
government changes auditor PriceWaterhouseCooper, financial
daily Expansion reported on Monday.
"It's just a case of procedure and has nothing to do with
compatibility or incompatibility. I'm sure it will be resolved
in the next few days," de Guindos told journalists on the
sidelines of a conference.
The sale of a 49 percent stake in the world's biggest
airports operator has been flagged as the largest initial public
offering in Europe this year and a litmus test for domestic
investor confidence in an economic recovery.
The banks and AENA were not immediately available to
comment on the newspaper report.
In a letter to AENA seen by Expansion the five banks warned
that changing auditor could make it difficult for the firm to
list on Nov. 12 as planned.
PwC is both auditor and issuer of the "comfort letter" - a
document prepared by an accounting firm assuring the financial
soundness of a company - for the listing, which could be seen as
a conflict of interest, Expansion said.
On Friday, AENA postponed filing the prospectus for its
listing until this week, but said it was sticking to its planned
debut date.
(Reporting by Robert Hetz and Andres Gonzalez; writing by Sarah
Morris; editing by Susan Thomas)