* Prospectus filing delayed for one week
* More documents, cabinet approval needed to proceed
* Still planning on Nov. 12 stock market debut
* Initial valuations higher than European peers
MADRID, Oct 24 State-owned Spanish airport
operator Aena has postponed filing the prospectus for its
planned $10 billion stock market listing until next week, an
official said on Friday, after the Madrid bourse regulator said
it needed more information.
The sale of a 49 percent stake in the world's biggest
airports operator has been flagged as the largest initial public
offering in Europe this year and a litmus test for domestic
investor faith in an economic recovery.
If it goes ahead, it will be the first time that part of a
share offering on the Madrid stock exchange will be directed at
retail investors since the 2011 listing of lender Bankia
, which was bailed out by the government a year later.
"The operation is moving forward. There is no problem with
investor demand," an Aena official told Reuters, adding that the
prospectus would be filed next Friday.
The group is sticking to its planned stock market debut on
Nov. 12, but would have a shorter offering period and roadshow
than first envisaged as a result of the one-week delay, he said.
"Legally they have to bring a series of documents and they
haven't presented all of them," a spokeswoman for Spain's stock
market regulator said on Friday.
It also needs government approval to go ahead with the
listing. The Aena official said the green light is expected to
come at the government's weekly cabinet meeting next Friday.
Aena, which operates airports in Spain and Latin America and
will soon hold a majority stake in the UK's Luton airport, is
expected to list at a premium to its European peers.
Earlier on Friday, a report from the public body advising
the government on privatisations showed a preliminary price
range for the sale at between 41.50 euros and 53.50 euros a
share, implying a market value of between 6.2 billion euros
($7.8 billion) and 8 billion euros.
HIGH VALUATION
The Spanish government had initially considered a 5 billion
euro valuation for Aena but three core shareholders chosen this
month put it at 7.3 billion euros to 8 billion euros.
The group has undergone a huge overhaul to ready itself for
privatisation and its 2013 profit of 597 million euros was its
first since the start of the financial crisis. The company's
debt stood at 12 billion euros at the end of last year.
Based on these figures, Aena would have an enterprise value
of between 18.2 billion euros and 20 billion euros, or 11.7 to
12.8 times 2013 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA).
That would be higher than the group's main European
competitors, with Germany's Fraport valued at 10.7
times EBITDA at the end of last year and France's ADP
valued at a multiple of 10.5, Thomson Reuters data show.
The top range of the valuation is also higher than the price
offered by two of three core shareholders, which are set to buy
a combined 21 percent of the company.
Ferrovial offered 48.66 euros per share, while
British fund TCI offered 51.6 euros per share. The third core
shareholder, Corporacion Financiera Alba, offered a
price of 53.5 euros per share.
According to the report, 90 percent of the offering will be
reserved to institutional investors, while 1 percent will be
earmarked for Aena employees and the remaining 9 percent will go
to retail investors.
The firm hopes to lure investors with the commitment to pay
half its profit in dividend.
A recent recovery in passenger traffic after Spain returned
to growth last year following a long recession, a booming
tourism sector, higher navigation tariffs and a reduction in
group costs have also backed the sale.
But a one year lock-up period imposed by the state, a lack
of political visibility over the future public ownership of the
operator as well as restrictions on the shareholders' capacity
to influence the firm's strategy were also a drag for many
potential investors.
($1 = 0.7905 euro)
