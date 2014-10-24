Trump: U.S. GDP growth of 4 to 5 percent achievable over time
WASHINGTON, April 28 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States should be able to boost gross domestic product growth far beyond its current levels over time.
MADRID Oct 24 The preliminary price range for state-owned Spanish airport operator Aena's initial public offering has been set at between 41.50 euros and 53.50 euros a share, a public body advising the government on privatisations said in a report on Friday.
This preliminary price would imply a market value of between 6.2 billion euros (7.84 billion US dollar) and 8 billion euros, the report said. (1 US dollar = 0.7905 euro) (Reporting by Robert Hetz and Julien Toyer; Editing by David Goodman)
WASHINGTON, April 28 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States should be able to boost gross domestic product growth far beyond its current levels over time.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 28 Brazilian protesters torched buses, clashed with police in several cities and marched on President Michel Temer's Sao Paulo residence on Friday amid the nation's first general strike in more than two decades.