MADRID Oct 30 Spain's postponed public offering of state-owned airports operator Aena has been put off until the first few months of 2015, a source close to the process said on Thursday.

A tender would be held shortly to pick an auditor to sign off on the so-called comfort letter needed for the listing prospectus, the source said.

Earlier on Thursday the Spanish government decided to postpone plans for the privatisation, another source with knowledge of the matter had said, citing a "technical flaw" due to delays with the comfort letter. (Reporting by Robert Hetz, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)