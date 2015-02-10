MADRID Feb 10 Spanish airport operator Aena
said on Tuesday it has priced its initial public offering, the
country's biggest privatisation since 1997 and due to start
trading on Wednesday, at 58 euros per share valuing the company
at 8.7 billion euros ($9.9 billion).
State-owned Aena said shares originally earmarked for three
core shareholders, Ferrovial, Corp Alba and
British fund TCI, would be offered to institutional investors.
While Corp Alba and Ferrovial abandoned plans to form part
of the core shareholder group, British fund TCI has bought a
significant stake through the institutional tranche therefore
keeping its seat on the board, Aena said.
The retail tranche was 4.85 times subscribed while demand
was 5.1 times the offer for the institutional investor tranche,
Aena said in a statement to the market regulator.
($1 = 0.8828 euros)
