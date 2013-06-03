MADRID, June 3 Barcelona-based infrastructure
firm Abertis is in talks with Spanish airport operator
AENA over the sale of its 90 percent stake in London Luton
Airport, a company spokesman said on Monday.
Media reports over the weekend said AENA, which currently
holds a 10 percent stake in Luton, had exercised its right to
bid for Abertis's holding.
On Monday, Spanish newspaper Expansion said AENA was teaming
up with French insurer AXA to bid for Luton, valued at
more than 400 million euros ($518 million).
AENA declined to comment.