MADRID Feb 6 Spain's Corporacion Financiera
Alba has abandoned plans to form part of the core
shareholder group in the privatisation of airport operator Aena
after its share price jumped, a company source said on Friday.
Alba had planned on taking 8 percent of the operator for a
price of 53.33 euros ($60) a share alongside British fund TCI,
which had offered 51.60 euros per share and Ferrovial,
which had offered 48.66 euros per share.
However, strong demand for the initial public offering - due
to debut next Wednesday - raised the price range to between 53
euros to 58 euros per share, potentially pricing out the
original participants.
"Theoretically, we could still participate, but we're not
interested in the high side of the offer where it seems most of
the demand is, and so we have decided not to buy into the
institutional tranche (of the offering)," the source said.
Spain's return to economic growth following its exit from
recession in 2013, a pick up in tourism and low oil prices have
led to strong interest in the flotation, the country's biggest
privatisation since 1997.
The state plans to sell a 49 percent stake, with a 28
percent stake which had been earmarked for new shareholders,
including retail buyers, and a 21 percent which had been carved
out for the three core investors.
The new price range has made it more likely those core
shareholders may be priced out of the offer, people close to the
process said this week.
($1 = 0.8818 euros)
