* World's biggest airport operator kickstarts partial sale
* Core shareholders to be announced early next week
* Aena received less bids than initially expected
* Investors and bankers raise doubts over the sale
By Robert Hetz and Elisabeth O'Leary
MADRID, Oct 8 The partial sale of Spanish
airports operator Aena is having a tough start as less
institutional investors than initially expected formulated
offers and doubts over the success of the operation grow within
the banking community, sources said.
The sale of a 49 percent stake in the world's biggest
airports operator was flagged as the largest initial public
offering in Europe this year and a litmus test for domestic
investor faith in an economic recovery.
Analysts estimate Aena's enterprise value at around 16
billion euros, 12 billion euros of which is debt.
But demand has been tepid amid a glut of European stock
market debuts this year, limitations on shareholders by the
state and financial restrictions on infrastructure funds.
Enaire, the state holding company which owns Aena will
announce on Monday or Tuesday the names of the two to four
shareholders who will buy a total of 21 percent of the airports
operator. The deadline for binding offers was Wednesday
lunchtime.
The other 28 percent is to be sold to domestic and foreign
investors, primarily financial institutions, and the listing is
set for late November.
"Some investors that were in the initial list have withdrawn
from the race," said a source with direct knowledge of the
matter.
The source said the final list of contenders should include
Corporacion Alba, Ferrovial, the Children's
Investment Fund Management and Norges Bank Investment
Management, as reported earlier on Wednesday by business daily
Expansion.
Corporacion Alba confirmed to Reuters it had put in a bid.
Ferrovial and Norges Bank Investment Management declined to
comment while the Children's Investment Fund Management could
not be reached for comment.
Enaire declined to comment.
The four bids, if confirmed, would be below the "six or
seven" institutional investors the Spanish government had said
last month would make an offer.
SWEETENER
Public Works Minister Ana Pastor offered a last minute
sweetener for the sale on Tuesday when she said investors would
be given a seat on the company's board.
But one banker who has looked into the offering said some
funds stepped away because the sale carried a one year lock-up
period imposed by the state while others in general do not want
to invest in listed companies because they have to mark their
stake to market.
Other investors declined to participate because they want to
control the strategy of the companies they invest in, the
sources close to the process also said.
The operation, which is being handled by investment banks
Santander, BBVA, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, required a minimum investment of 250
million euros.
The banker said investors fatigue for European and Spanish
listings and weaker financial conditions were also to blame.
"We didn't see any real interest either from the strategic
funds or from industrial investors," said the banker, who is not
involved in the process. "We have a lot of doubts."
Aena operates 46 airports in Spain, has stakes in many Latin
American airports and will soon also hold a majority stake in
Luton airport in Britain.
The group made a profit of 715 million euros in 2013, while
its airports division made a first-time profit of 597 million
euros due to a recovery in passenger traffic after Spain
returned to growth last year following a long recession.
Turnover was also backed up by a reduction in group costs to
1.86 billion euros in 2013 from 2.02 billion euros in 2012 and
higher airport and navigation tariffs.
The share sale, expected to include an offer of shares to
the public, will be given a green light by the stocks commission
around Oct. 23, sources familiar with the process said.
(Writing by Julien Toyer, editing by David Evans)