MADRID Jan 29 Labour unions at Spanish airport operator Aena (IPO-AENA.MC) have called a 25-day strike from Feb. 11, the day the state will list 49 percent of the company on the stock market in its biggest privatisation in 18 years.

Strike days will be taken between Feb. 11 and Aug. 25, a union source told Reuters on Thursday.

Industrial action, called by Aena workers' two main unions to protest the privatisation, will hit maintenance, power and fire fighting services, among other key airport areas, the source said.

Spain's largest union, CCOO, has claimed that the market listing violates the employment terms originally agreed with the public operator.

Aena, which has some 9,000 employees across its 46 Spanish airports, declined to comment.

Shares in the world's largest airport operator are expected to sell at 43 euros to 55 euros ($49-$62) each, valuing the whole of Aena at 6.45 billion to 8.25 billion euros.

The final price will be set Feb. 9 before the debut when a 49 percent stake, or 73.5 million shares, are sold to institutions and individuals.

($1 = 0.8842 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer and Vincent Baby)