TOKYO, March 14 Japanese retailer Aeon Co Ltd
said on Friday it aims to boost its operating profit to
at least 280 billion yen ($2.74 billion) in the financial year
through February 2017, as part of a new three-year growth plan
driven largely by Asian expansion.
Under a previous three-year plan that ran through Feb. 28 of
this year, Aeon had set an operating profit target of 250
billion yen, but it has fallen short of that level.
Earlier on Friday, the company slashed its profit estimate
for 2013/14 to 170 billion yen from a prior estimate of 200
billion to 210 billion yen, as cost-cutting efforts for its core
general merchandise stores lagged expectations and tough
competition hurt its supermarkets.
($1 = 102.1300 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim;
Editing by Dominic Lau and Edmund Klamann)