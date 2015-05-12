KUALA LUMPUR May 12 Malaysia's Aeon Credit Service (M) Bhd, a financial services company, said on Tuesday it planned to raise 1 billion ringgit ($276.63 million) via Islamic bonds for working capital, repayment of debt and provide financing for its customers.

Issuance from the 7-year sukuk murabaha programme will have tenures of between 1 and 12 months. The company received approval from the Securities Commission of Malaysia on May 8.

AEON Credit is 59.7 percent owned by Japan-listed AEON Financial Service Co Ltd.

($1 = 3.6150 ringgit) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)