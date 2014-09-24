TOKYO, Sept 24 Japanese retailer Aeon Co Ltd will make Daiei Inc a wholly owned subsidiary on Jan. 1, the companies said on Wednesday, as it seeks to accelerate the restructuring of the struggling supermarket chain operator.

Aeon, which owns 44.15 percent of Daiei, will obtain the remainder through a share swap with a ratio of 0.115 Aeon share for each Daiei share, they said in a joint statement.

Daiei will be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 26, they added.

Aeon has moved to bolster Daiei's operations by renovating aging stores and focusing on food sales, but the unit posted its sixth consecutive annual net loss in the year to February, weighing on Aeon's consolidated results.

Daiei on Wednesday cut its outlook for the current fiscal year to a net loss of 17.5 billion yen ($161 million) from a net loss of 6 billion yen in its previous forecast. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)