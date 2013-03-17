TOKYO, March 17 Japan's top retailer Aeon Co Ltd is considering taking over its rival Daiei Inc by offering to buy the 29 percent of Daiei shares held by trading house Marubeni Corp, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Sunday.

The prospective purchase could cost about 10 billion yen ($105.15 million), Yomiuri reported without identifying sources.

Aeon, which currently holds a 20 percent stake in Daiei, aims to finalise the deal with Marubeni by April, Yomiuri said. ($1 = 95.1000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)