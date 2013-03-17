BRIEF-Sanquan Food says dividend payment date
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 6
TOKYO, March 17 Japan's top retailer Aeon Co Ltd is considering taking over its rival Daiei Inc by offering to buy the 29 percent of Daiei shares held by trading house Marubeni Corp, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Sunday.
The prospective purchase could cost about 10 billion yen ($105.15 million), Yomiuri reported without identifying sources.
Aeon, which currently holds a 20 percent stake in Daiei, aims to finalise the deal with Marubeni by April, Yomiuri said. ($1 = 95.1000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 6
* Leaving the deal would take the U.S. years, Juncker says (Updates with Trump tweet on timing of announcement)