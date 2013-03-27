BRIEF-Jiangsu Hongda New Material to swing to profit in Q1 FY 2017
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 1 million yuan to 6 million yuan
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's top retailer Aeon Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it will buy an additional 24 percent stake in domestic rival Daiei Inc from Marubeni Corp, finalising an expected takeover deal.
Aeon, which already holds a 20 percent stake in Daiei, said it will pay 270 yen per share for the additional 24 percent stake. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Standard Industries completes acquisition of Braas Monier to form global roofing leader
* Says it repurchased 39,400 shares for 122.4 million yen in total in March