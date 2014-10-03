TOKYO Oct 3 Japan's largest retail group Aeon
Co said on Friday its operating profit for the first
half fell 41 percent to its lowest level in five years as
soaring labour costs and weaker consumer spending hit its
mainstay supermarket business.
Japanese supermarkets have been battered by fierce
competition from convenience stores, which are beefing up their
offerings of ready-made food to cater to a growing number of
single-person households.
Consumers are also spending less after the government
increased the sales tax in April. This week, a Bank of Japan
survey showed many respondents felt their cost of living was
rising even as their salaries fell, largely due to the tax
increase. This has cast doubts about Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
strategy to revive economic growth, partly through consumption.
"For the customer, everything is more expensive and life is
getting tough for a lot of people," Chief Executive Motoya Okada
told reporters after Aeon said its operating profit fell to
43.37 billion yen ($398 million) for the six months to Aug. 31,
the lowest level since 2009.
"It's only a limited number of discount stores that are
doing better and everywhere you look, price competition is
severe," he said.
Okada said Aeon would also put on hold some projects to
build large-scale shopping centres in Japan due to a steep
increase in construction costs as demand spikes ahead of the
2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The company, however, left its full-year profit forecast
within a record-high range of 200 billion to 210 billion yen,
far higher than the average forecast of 176.5 billion yen made
by 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Last fiscal year, however, Aeon slashed its annual operating
profit forecast by close to a fifth less than a month before
posting the final figure for the year.
Last week, Aeon said it would make supermarket chain Daiei
Inc a wholly owned unit to speed up its restructuring.
Daiei reported a six-month operating loss of 10.28 billion yen
on Friday.
Aeon's shares have fallen 22 percent since the start of the
year, compared with a 4 percent decline in the Tokyo benchmark
Nikkei average.
($1 = 108.9700 Japanese yen)
(Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)