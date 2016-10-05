TOKYO Oct 5 Aeon Co, Japan's biggest retailer by sales, on Wednesday said first-half operating profit was flat compared with a year ago as consumer spending stalled.

Operating profit for the six months ending Aug. 31 rose 0.1 percent to 72.4 billion yen ($703.60 million) compared with a profit of 72.3 billion yen a year earlier.

The big box retailer maintained its operating profit forecast for the full year ending Feb. 28 at 190 billion yen. Eleven analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters forecast an average operating profit of 188 billion yen for the twelve months.

