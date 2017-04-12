New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
TOKYO, April 12 Top Japanese retailer Aeon Co on Wednesday said its annual operating profit rose 4 percent, as growing sales at its supermarkets and drugs stores helped prop up struggling general merchandise stores.
Operating profit came in at 184.7 billion yen ($1.7 billion) for the year ended Feb. 28, below the company's estimate of 190 billion yen. Nine analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had forecast an average operating profit of 185.9 billion yen.
The retailer said it expected operating profit to come in at 195 billion yen for the current year. ($1 = 109.5100 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.