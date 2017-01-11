TOKYO Jan 11 Aeon Co, Japan's biggest retailer by sales, on Wednesday said operating profit in the nine months to Nov. 30 rose 5.6 percent from a year ago on increased sales from supermarkets, drug stores and discount outlets.

The retailer reiterated its operating profit forecast for the year ending Feb. 28 at 190 billion yen. Nine analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters forecast an average operating profit of 185 billion yen for the twelve months. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)