HONG KONG, Sept 17 Shares of Japanese-related
retailers came under pressure on Monday on worries about the
impact of anti-Japan protests on their business, with department
store operator Aeon Stores (Hong Kong) Co Ltd falling
to its lowest in seven months.
Major Japanese firms have temporarily shut factories and
offices in China after one of the worst outbreaks of anti-Japan
sentiment in decades.
Chinese demonstrators looted shops and attacked Japanese
cars on the weekend to protest Japan's decision to buy disputed
East China Sea islands, which Tokyo calls Senkaku and Beijing
calls Diaoyu, from a private Japanese owner.
"All Japan-related shares are under selling pressure as
investors stayed away from those stocks, from chain operators to
auto makers, which could be affected by anti-Japan protests,"
said Andrew To, a research director from Emperor Capital.
Aeon Store, controlled by Aeon Company Ltd, fell as
much as 7.3 percent to HK$18.72, their lowest since February 1.
The stock was down 7 percent at 0527 GMT, lagging a 0.2 percent
gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
"Whichever company has a Japanese name is seen under
pressure as investors worry that their bottom line will be hit
if the protest continues," said Alfred Chan, chief dealer at
Cheer Pearl Investment.
Shares of Japanese-style noodle chain Ajisen (China)
Holdings Ltd fell as much as 9.3 percent to their
lowest since September 7.
Springland International Holdings Ltd said in a
statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange that its Changxing
Yaohan department store and Changxing Datonghua supermarket were
damaged by protesters in Changxing city in Zhejiang province at
the weekend, with losses estimated at millions of yuan.
The stock was down 0.8 percent in early afternoon trade.
The Hong Kong shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd
, a joint venture partner of Mitsubishi Motors
, fell nearly 5 percent.
Japanese electronics firm Canon Inc will stop
production at three of its four Chinese factories on Monday and
Tuesday, citing concerns over employees' safety, Japanese media
reports said, while All Nippon Airways Co reported a
rise in cancellations on Japan-bound flights from China.
Toyota and Honda reported arson attacks had
badly damaged their stores in Qingdao.
Tokyo has warned its citizens about large-scale protests in
China on Tuesday, when China commemorates the anniversary of
Japan's 1931 occupation of parts of mainland China.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and
Michael Perry)