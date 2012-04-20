BRIEF-Banro Corp says David Langille stepped down from his role as CFO
* Banro corp says David Langille has stepped down from his role as chief financial officer of company
April 20 American Electric Power Co Inc posted higher first quarter earnings as growing demand from its industrial customers and higher retail rates in several areas helped offset weak weather-related energy consumption.
First quarter net earnings rose to $389 million, or 80 cents per share, from $353 million, or 73 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.
Revenue slipped 2 percent to $3.6 billion.
* Nathan's famous, inc. Reports year-end and fourth quarter results