DUBLIN Jan 26 Aer Lingus said on
Monday it was considering a revised takeover approach from
International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) after
the owner of British Airways made a third bid of 2.55 euros per
share.
The Irish airline said the bid comprised an all cash offer
of 2.50 per euros share and a cash dividend of 0.05 euros per
share, and that it remained conditional on the recommendation of
the board and receipt of irrevocable commitments from Ryanair
and the Irish government, its two largest shareholders.
