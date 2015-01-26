DUBLIN Jan 26 Aer Lingus said on Monday it was considering a revised takeover approach from International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) after the owner of British Airways made a third bid of 2.55 euros per share.

The Irish airline said the bid comprised an all cash offer of 2.50 per euros share and a cash dividend of 0.05 euros per share, and that it remained conditional on the recommendation of the board and receipt of irrevocable commitments from Ryanair and the Irish government, its two largest shareholders. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter)