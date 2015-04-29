LONDON, April 29 Aer Lingus is
"hopeful" that talks between its suitor British Airways-owner
IAG and the Irish government, one of its biggest
shareholders, will conclude in the short term, its executive
counsel said on Wednesday.
The Aer Lingus board repeated its support for IAG's 1.36
billion euro approach, first given in January, but provided no
further update on the takeover in its first quarter results
published earlier on Wednesday.
The process is currently stalled pending a decision by the
Irish state on whether to sell its 25 percent stake in Aer
Lingus, a condition of the deal.
Executive counsel Donal Moriarty said discussions between
IAG and the Irish government's review group were ongoing.
"That process isn't completed yet and we don't have an
indication as to when it will be completed, but we're obviously
hopeful that it will be happen in the short term," he told
reporters on a call.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)