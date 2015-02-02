LONDON Feb 2 British Airways's owner committed
to serving London to Ireland routes for five years on Monday in
a bid to win backing from the Irish government for its takeover
of partly state-owned airline Aer Lingus.
Aer Lingus's board last month recommended an improved
1.36-billion-euro ($1.5 billion) offer from International
Airlines Group subject to the agreement of its two
largest shareholders, budget airline Ryanair and the
Irish state.
Under pressure from Aer Lingus's trade unions and opponents
in parliament, resistance is building within the government in
Dublin to parting with its 25 percent holding, with worries that
a takeover could reduce connectivity between Ireland and London.
IAG said in a statement it would offer legally binding
commitments to continue using the slots operated by Aer Lingus
between London's capacity constrained-Heathrow Airport and
Ireland for five years.
The offer appeared to fall short of demands made by Irish
Prime Minister Enda Kenny, who said on Sunday that the suitor
must provide some sort of "cast-iron permanent guarantee" on
flights to Ireland for the government to even consider a bid.
IAG said its proposals would offer a commitment from Aer
Lingus that the government was not in a position to secure
itself.
"In seeking the support of the Irish government, we propose
to offer it legally binding commitments that go well
beyond the protections currently available to it," IAG's chief
executive Willie Walsh said.
A takeover would give IAG more take-off and landing slots at
Heathrow, BA's home base and a major European hub for
international flights.
IAG's commitments, would be subject to Irish takeover rules
and EU competition reviews, the British-based company added.
The IAG statement did not address government concerns about
possible job losses at Aer Lingus.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by John Stonestreet)