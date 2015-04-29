* First quarter loss of 48.4 mln euros in line with 2014

* Awaiting outcome of talks between suitor and shareholder

* Confident on future growth

* Shares up 2.1 pct (Adds management comment, share price)

By Sarah Young

LONDON, April 29 Irish airline Aer Lingus , the target of a takeover approach from British Airways-owner IAG, is hopeful talks between its suitor and the Irish government will conclude shortly.

Aer Lingus repeated its support on Wednesday for IAG's 1.36 billion euro ($1.5 billion) approach, but gave no updates on the takeover which is stalled pending Ireland's decision on whether to sell its 25 percent stake in the carrier.

Donal Moriarty, executive counsel at Aer Lingus, said talks between IAG and the Irish government's review group were ongoing and the company had no indication when they would be completed.

"It's not a process that we're in control of, and it's not a matter that we're concerned about, but we're obviously hopeful that it will be completed shortly," Moriarty said.

He declined to comment on whether Aer Lingus was planning to try to use Irish takeover rules to set a deadline for the process.

Reporting a first-quarter loss in line with last year, Aer Lingus said trends were positive and it was confident of growth, whether or not an IAG takeover goes ahead.

The airline cited a particularly strong performance in its long-haul business, which uses Dublin as a hub for transferring passengers to North America.

"IAG will accelerate the growth opportunities available to us, but, nevertheless, on a standalone basis we are pursuing the growth opportunities that we see, albeit that it will be somewhat slower in terms of its execution," Aer Lingus's Chief Executive Stephen Kavanagh told reporters on a call.

The Aer Lingus board recommended IAG's proposal in January, but political and trade union opposition has been significant.

IAG's approach is also conditional upon the acceptance of Europe's biggest low-cost carrier Ryanair, which owns 30 percent of Aer Lingus following its own failed attempt to acquire the airline.

For the three months ended March 31, when fewer customers fly, Aer Lingus reported an underlying operating loss of 48.4 million euros, little changed from a 48.5 million loss last year.

Aer Lingus said operating costs were higher than in the same quarter last year but they would come down in the busier season ahead and as its hedging strategy plays out, allowing it to benefit more from lower fuel prices.

Aer Lingus shares traded up 2.1 percent to 2.4 euros at 0940 GMT, lagging the 2.55 euro per share value of IAG's approach.

