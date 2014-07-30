LONDON, July 30 Irish airline Aer Lingus
reinstated its 2014 profit guidance, six weeks after it
downgraded it, saying that recent trading trends would help it
meet the target after all.
Aer Lingus said on Wednesday that it once again expected
2014 operating profit to be at least in line with the 61.1
million euros ($81.9 million) it made last year.
The company in June downgraded that profit forecast by 10 to
20 percent, warning that the threat of further strikes by cabin
crew had damaged its bookings for the next few months.
Aer Lingus said operating profit rose 33 percent to 38.7
million euros in the second quarter, despite a 10 million euro
hit from the impact of industrial action.
($1 = 0.7459 Euros)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)