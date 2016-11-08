BERLIN Nov 8 Aircraft leasing giant AerCap
does not believe the result of the U.S. presidential
election will disrupt growth for the aviation industry, given
the resilience of travel demand to other shocks in recent years,
its CEO said on Tuesday.
"What we do know is that over last two 1/2 years, we've
faced an awful lot of global shocks - Ebola, Zika, the downturn
in Brazil, the attempted coup in Turkey, Brexit," CEO Aengus
Kelly told journalists after Ireland-based AerCap reported
third-quarter results.
"So long as a commitment to free trade is preserved, I think
economies will grow and this company will grow with it," he
said.
Kelly said AerCap, the world's largest independent aircraft
leasing company, was seeing "a significant uptick in demand" for
used aircraft as airlines seek to make better use of their
capital and improve shareholder returns.
Both Lufthansa and British Airways owner IAG
have expressed more interest in used planes of late to
keep capital expenditure down.
Kelly said prices were not falling for popular planes such
as the A320 and the 737, the workhorses of short-haul routes.
Demand for new planes remains good, he added, saying AerCap had
sold out of new planes for delivery until 2019.
Kelly also reiterated concerns over delays to deliveries of
A320neo planes with Pratt & Whitney engines.
"It's a programme where there are some issues. The CFM
powered-ones we think we will get on time, but we could face
further delays on Pratt-powered ones," he said.
Engine maker CFM is a joint venture between GE and
Safran.
