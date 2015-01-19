DUBLIN Jan 19 The head of aircraft leasing company AerCap on Monday dismissed concerns over airline industry defaults in Russia, saying its exposure to such risks was "very small".

Some aircraft financiers meeting in Dublin this week have expressed concerns that Western leasing companies may be left with unpaid bills and problems in recovering their aircraft as Russia's airlines grapple with a weakened economy.

But AerCap Chief Executive Aengus Kelly told Reuters he was not worried.

"Over half our book in Russia is between Aeroflot and one other healthy airline, S7, so the amount at risk is very small. We're proactively managing that," he said in an interview.

AerCap has around 100 airplanes on lease to Russian airlines, out of a total fleet of around 1,300 aircraft.

It took nine planes out of Russia in late December and has placed seven of them with different customers, Kelly said.

Russia is among seven countries adhering to an international agreement protecting the rights of aircraft leasing companies, the Cape Town Convention, where there are also problems with implementation, officials in charge of the accord told the Airline Economics conference in Dublin earlier.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Kelly said AerCap had not had any problems getting aircraft out of Russia.

"It's what we do all the time...In Russia we had the planes out in 72 hours and it was a very straightforward process."

Kelly said the "vast majority" of holders of Russian lease contracts were up to date on their rental payments.

"Given the time of year we've given some guys a bit of credit, but it's nothing material to this company," he added. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Editing by Tim Hepher)