Sept 7 The head of the world's largest
independent aircraft leasing company, AerCap Holdings NV
, voiced concern on Wednesday that a delay in delivery of
some Pratt & Whitney engines could ripple out and affect
AerCap's ability to receive a new Airbus jetliner due
in the next few days.
The comments followed plane maker Bombardier Inc's
announcement on Tuesday that deliveries of its CSeries jet would
be reduced this year due to delays in receiving Pratt Geared
Turbofan(GTF) engines.
Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said on
Wednesday it has been working with its customers and
strengthening its supply chain to address any issues and meet
production demands.
AerCap Chief Executive Officer Aengus Kelly said in an
interview that the Bombardier announcement had raised concerns
about its own delivery schedule for Airbus A320neos, which use a
similar Pratt GTF engine.
AerCap has ordered roughly 100 A320neo-family planes
equipped with Pratt GTFs along with a similar number powered by
a rival engine. AerCap has not ordered the CSeries.
"We've had no notice yet" of a delay in A320 deliveries,
Kelly said. "We are monitoring this very closely."
He added: "The onus is on United Technologies to deliver.
They need to do whatever it takes to make it happen. This is not
the time for penny pinching."
In response to questions from Reuters, Pratt said it is
continuing "to evaluate necessary resource requirements for
production and deliveries" of its engines.
"To meet what has been incredible demand for the GTF engine,
we are working collaboratively across our entire manufacturing
process to ensure maximum performance, and we are keeping our
customers apprised throughout the process," company spokeswoman
Sara Banda said in a statement.
Pratt is in the midst of investing more than $1.3 billion
"to transform and modernize its manufacturing footprint to meet
demand across our portfolio," Banda said.
"We're seeing results that give us confidence we are on the
right track," she added.
