PARIS Feb 21 The head of aircraft leasing giant
AerCap expressed confidence in overall airline demand
despite a recent slowdown in the aerospace cycle on Tuesday, but
questioned the durability of plans by Airbus and Boeing for
increases in airplane output.
Speaking after reporting stronger than expected fourth
quarter earnings per share, chief executive Aengus
Kelly said he expected Airbus and Boeing would follow through on
plans to lift narrowbody production to around 60 jets a month,
but doubted this could be sustained "for a long period of time".
Boeing plans to increase production of its 737 family
to 57 aircraft a month in 2019, while Airbus aims to
increase production of its competing A320 family to 60 a month
in mid-2019.
Kelly also told reporters he continued to expect delays of
"several months" in deliveries of Airbus A320neo jets to be
supplied with delayed engines from Pratt & Whitney.
AerCap plans to take a total of 67 new aircraft in 2017,
including all types, and all of them have been placed with
airlines in a sign that aircraft demand remains solid, he said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)