Nov 21 Television streaming service Aereo Inc filed for bankruptcy protection after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June found that the company's business model violated copyright laws.

Aereo, in which Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 23.30 percent stake, filed for Chapter 11 protection to preserve the value of its estate, according to a court filing late on Thursday.

The filing is In re: Aereo Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No:14-13200. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)