July 9 Aereo, the video streaming service which
sought to provide an alternative to traditional television
broadcasters, said it believes it can still operate despite a
crippling U.S. Supreme Court ruling that caused the company to
suspend service, according to a court filing on Wednesday.
The Supreme Court last month said Aereo violated copyright
law by using tiny antennas to broadcast TV content online to
paying subscribers.
The decision was a victory for traditional broadcasters,
such as CBS Corp, Comcast Corp's NBC, Walt
Disney Co's ABC, and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's
Fox.
After the ruling, Aereo announced that it was suspending
service, and litigation in a related case involving the company
resumed in a Manhattan federal court.
CBS argued in a joint filing on Wednesday that the case
should be dismissed in light of the Supreme Court ruling, but
Aereo disagreed.
"Although Aereo has temporarily suspended operations, Aereo
believes that it can still operate in accordance with the terms
of the Supreme Court's decision and intends to do so," Aereo
wrote in the filing.
It is unclear from the filing how Aereo will operate, though
the company argued it was entitled to a "compulsory license" to
broadcasters' content.
Representatives for Aereo and CBS did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Started in 2012 and backed by Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp
, Aereo typically charged about $8 to $12 a month, and
allowed users stream live broadcasts on mobile devices. Aereo
did not pay the broadcasters.
The case in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York is Aereo Inc vs. CBS Broadcasting Inc et al., 13-3013.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco, editing by G Crosse)