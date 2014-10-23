Oct 23 A New York federal judge on Thursday
officially barred embattled video streaming company Aereo, Inc
from transmitting the programs of television broadcasters as
they are being shown.
The ruling was another major win for the broadcasters, after
the U.S Supreme Court in June said Aereo violated their
copyrights in retransmitting programming to its subscribers'
devices via the Internet.
Aereo, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said, "cannot claim
significant hardship if an injunction issues, while Plaintiffs
can still claim harm if an injunction does not issue."
The Supreme Court ruled on June 25 that the company had
infringed broadcasters' copyrights by capturing live and
recorded programs through antennas and transmitting them to
subscribers who paid $8 to $12 a month.
The decision was a victory for broadcasters including CBS
Corp, Comcast Corp's NBC, Walt Disney Co's
ABC and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's Fox,
which Aereo did not pay for programming.
The case is American Broadcasting Cos et al v. Aereo Inc,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-01540.
(Reporting By Andrew Chung; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)