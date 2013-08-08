Aug 8 Internet TV startup Aereo will soon be
available in Dallas, one of the cities affected by the Time
Warner Cable-CBS blackout, which extended into its seventh day
on Thursday.
Aereo said on Thursday it would also launch in Houston and
Miami as the controversial venture backed by Barry Diller's
IAC/InterActive Corp builds out its customer base
across the United States. It will be available in Dallas
starting Sept. 23.
Time Warner Cable Inc has been encouraging its
customers to sign up for Aereo so they can watch CBS while the
cable company and the network fight over fees for programming.
Aereo is planning to be in more than 20 cities as part of
its first phase of expansion. Residents in New York, Boston and
Atlanta can currently use the service.
The company has never released revenue or subscriber
numbers.
Aereo allows subscribers to stream broadcast TV channels
through devices like smartphones, tablets and computers for a
monthly fee. It uses TV antennas to capture the signals and beam
them back to subscribers.
The company pays no fees to broadcasters to carry their
channels, while operators like Time Warner Cable do.
The owners of the broadcast networks, including CBS Corp
, Walt Disney, 21st Century Fox and
Comcast Corp's NBC have sued to block Aereo from
accessing their programming.
Complicating matters is the gradual shift in the way people
watch television. More consumers are ditching their cable
subscriptions for independent services like Netflix Inc
and Amazon.com Inc.