NEW YORK Oct 10 Online TV service Aereo Inc has
logged another court victory, with a federal judge refusing to
temporarily shut down the IAC-backed start-up in a lawsuit
brought by a Boston station owned by Hearst Television Inc
.
U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston said Thursday
that WCVB-TV had failed to show it was likely to prevail on
copyright claims against Aereo, as he ruled that Aereo could
continue providing users with WCVB programming while the lawsuit
goes ahead.
The Boston case is one of several around the country against
Aereo. Fox Broadcasting Company and three local
stations filed a lawsuit against Aereo on Monday in federal
court in Utah, following Aereo's launch there on Aug. 19.
Aero, backed by Barry Diller's IAC/Interactive Corp
, charges about $12 a month to watch live or recorded TV
channels on computers or mobile devices. The TV industry sees
the service as a threat to its ability to control subscription
fees and generate advertising income, its two main sources of
revenue.
In New York, Walt Disney Co's ABC, Comcast Corp's
NBC, Fox and CBS Broadcasting are among those
claiming that Aereo's service amounts to stealing their
proprietary content. In April the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of
Appeals ruled that Aereo could continue to operate while the New
York litigation moves forward.
The main question in all the suits is whether Aereo's
technology provides users with a "public performance" of the
plaintiffs' content. Copyright owners have the exclusive right
to public performance of their works.
In Thursday's ruling, Gorton said he found Aereo's
explanation that a user enjoys only private performances because
the user views only the unique copy of a show generated on his
behalf to be more plausible.
Hearst had argued that it would suffer irreparable financial
harm if Aereo was allowed to show WCVB content while the suit
proceeds.
While Gorton agreed that Aereo could suffer in its ability
to negotiate fees with subscribers, that harm would likely take
years to develop, he said, and thus there is time to allow the
litigation to play out.
Aereo's chief executive, Chet Kanojia, said in a statement
that the ruling "makes clear that there is no reason that
consumers should be limited to 1950s technology to access
over-the-air broadcast television."
Aereo announced on Thursday that it will release its first
Android app later this month.
The case is Hearst Stations Inc v. Aereo, U.S. District
Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 13-11649.