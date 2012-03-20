* Online TV service sues Fox, PBS, others
* Aereo says does not infringe copyrights
March 20 Aereo Inc, an online television service
backed by billionaire Barry Diller, filed a second countersuit
against major broadcasters that want to stop it from
retransmitting their programming.
Tuesday's lawsuit against News Corp's Fox, the
Public Broadcasting Service, Univision Communications Inc
and the WPIX and WNET stations in the New York area was
filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
The filing was expected, and came eight days after Aereo
brought a similar case against Walt Disney Co's ABC, CBS
Corp, Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal and
NBCUniversal's Telemundo.
Broadcasters had on March 1 sought an injunction to stop
Aereo from retransmitting their programs to phones, tablet
computers and other devices, using antennas that Aereo said are
roughly the size of a dime.
The broadcasters complained that Aereo's planned "antenna
farms" would deprive them of their right to retransmission fees
from cable and other companies that rebroadcast their programs.
Aereo's countersuits seek a court declaration that the
company is not infringing any of the broadcasters' copyrights.
The company last month said it had received $20.5 million of
financing led by Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp, an
entertainment and technology company whose businesses include
Ask.com and Citysearch.
Aereo has offices in the Long Island City area of New York,
and rolled out its service in the New York metropolitan area on
March 14.
The cases are American Broadcasting Cos. et al v. Aereo Inc,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-01540; and WNET et al v. Aereo Inc in the same court, No.
12-01543.