Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
March 12 Aereo Inc, a new online television service backed by Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp , has filed a countersuit against several broadcasters, seeking a declaration that it does not infringe their copyrights.
The case was filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. The various broadcasters, which had sued Aereo earlier this month, include Walt Disney Co's ABC, CBS Corp, and Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal and Telemundo, among others.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LONDON, June 11 British foreign minister Boris Johnson has urged Conservative Party lawmakers to give Prime Minister Theresa May their full support in a group text message, ITV reported on Sunday.