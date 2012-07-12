* Aereo ruling doesn't change TV landscape -Diller
By Lisa Richwine and Liana B. Baker
SUN VALLEY, Idaho July 12 Barry Diller, the
consummate Hollywood dealmaker who revamped the TV business in
the eighties, is back in the media spotlight after a New York
judge threw out an injunction against Aereo, the online TV
service he backs.
Broadcasters including ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox had sought to
stop Aereo from streaming free-to-air programs to phones, tablet
computers and other devices for just $12 a month. But the judge
on Tuesday rejected the bid, setting the stage for a trial.
The concern for industry insiders and investors is that if
new services like Aereo are a success it could upend the $100
billion dollar pay-television industry for the both programmers
and distributors as customers drop cable packages for more
affordable services.
The decision suddenly makes Diller, IAC/InterActiveCorp
chairman and veteran dealmaker, a controversial media player
once again.
Diller is attending the Allen & Co event with fellow moguls
who are also plaintiffs against Aereo including News Corp chair
Rupert Murdoch, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and CBS Corp CEO Les
Moonves.
In an interview with Reuters, he insisted Aereo would not
change the television landscape he helped establish while at
Hollywood companies like Paramount and Fox.
"The next step is we now offer the service to consumers as
an alternative," he said.
Diller said he doesn't expect anyone with a vested interest
like the traditional TV business to like it.
"If you're a consumer and you'd like an alternative to
paying for cable or for paying for satellite and you want to
receive free broadcast signals, which is your kind of native
American right given that the public owns the airwaves."
The broadcasters said the decision was just one step in a
long process and were confident they would prevail in the end.
"It's not even the first inning," CBS Corp CEO Les Moonves told
reporters.
Diller said the networks had not reached out to him. He said
in response to Moonves comments: "It's over."
RETRANSMISSION FEARS
Another danger for the TV business was raised by Time Warner
Cable CEO Glenn Britt who pointed out the case could have
significant implications for the requirement of "retransmission
consent," when cable operators must pay broadcasters to send
their signals.
"If (Aereo) is found to be legal, then the idea of consumers
having to pay for otherwise free broadcast signals is called
into question," Britt said.
Retrans fees have been a lucrative new source of revenue for
broadcasters like CBS and Fox in recent years -- and have been a
source of contention for the cable and satellite companies that
have had to pay, leading to blackouts for consumers.
Liberty Media Chairman John Malone cheered the ruling and
his former partner and adversary. "Good for Barry. I love the
concept because it will ultimately defang broadcast
retransmission, which I always thought was one of the worst
decisions of the government. It gave way too much power to the
broadcast network owners," he said.
But he added: "Unfortunately I think the net effect of it,
if it really does get implemented will be to cause the
broadcast guys to just take the important programming off their
broadcast networks and put them on their cable networks. I think
it's a whole lot of noise which ultimately won't change things
much."