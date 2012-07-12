* Aereo ruling doesn't change TV landscape -Diller
* TV insiders will not like Aereo -Diller
* John Malone backs Diller for Aereo ruling
By Lisa Richwine and Liana B. Baker
SUN VALLEY, Idaho July 12 Barry Diller, the
consummate Hollywood dealmaker who revamped the TV business in
the 1980s, is back in the media spotlight after a federal judge
threw out an injunction against Aereo, the online TV service he
backs.
Broadcasters including ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox had sought to
stop Aereo from streaming free-to-air programs to phones, tablet
computers and other devices for $12 a month. But on Wednesday
the judge rejected the bid, setting the stage for a trial.
On Thursday the broadcasters filed notices of appeal at the
United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
The concern for TV industry executives and media investors
is that if new services like Aereo are a success it could
disrupt the $100 billion dollar pay-television industry for
programmers and distributors as customers drop cable for more
affordable services.
U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said on Wednesday that
while the had broadcasters demonstrated that they faced
irreparable financial damage if the venture were allowed to
continue, Aereo also showed it would face severe harm if the
requested preliminary injunction were granted.
The decision makes Diller, IAC/InterActiveCorp
chairman and veteran dealmaker, a controversial media player
once again.
Diller is attending the Allen & Co event with fellow
executives who are also plaintiffs against Aereo, including News
Corp chair Rupert Murdoch, Walt Disney CEO Bob
Iger and CBS Corp CEO Les Moonves.
In an interview with Reuters, Diller insisted that Aereo
would not change the television landscape he helped establish
while at Hollywood companies like Paramount and Fox.
"The next step is we now offer the service to consumers as
an alternative," he said.
Diller said he does not expect anyone with a vested interest
like the traditional TV business to like it.
"If you're a consumer and you'd like an alternative to
paying for cable or paying for satellite and you want to receive
free broadcast signals, which is your kind of native American
right given that the public owns the airwaves, then you will
(like it)."
The broadcasters said the decision was one step in a long
process and that they were confident they would prevail in the
end. "It's not even the first inning," CBS CEO Les Moonves told
reporters.
Diller said the networks had not reached out to him. He said
in response to Moonves comments: "It's over."
RETRANSMISSION FEARS
Another danger for the TV business was raised by Time Warner
Cable CEO Glenn Britt, who pointed out that the case could have
significant implications for the requirement of "retransmission
consent," when cable operators must pay broadcasters to send
their signals.
"If (Aereo) is found to be legal, then the idea of consumers
having to pay for otherwise free broadcast signals is called
into question," Britt said.
Retrans fees have been a lucrative new source of revenue for
broadcasters like CBS and Fox in recent years, and also a source
of contention for cable and satellite companies that have had to
pay, leading to blackouts for consumers.
Liberty Media Chairman John Malone cheered the
ruling and his former partner and adversary. "Good for Barry. I
love the concept because it will ultimately defang broadcast
retransmission, which I always thought was one of the worst
decisions of the government. It gave way too much power to the
broadcast network owners," he said.
But he added: "Unfortunately I think the net effect of it,
if it really does get implemented will be to cause the
broadcast guys to just take the important programming off their
broadcast networks and put them on their cable networks. I think
it's a whole lot of noise which ultimately won't change things
much."