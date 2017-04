June 25 Drug developer Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc said its once-daily eye treatment was shown to be superior to each of its two components in a mid-stage trial.

The drug, Roclatan, is a combination of Aerie's other eye drug Rhopressa and a glaucoma medication called latanoprost. The combination was being tested in glaucoma patients. (Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi; Editing by Don Sebastian)